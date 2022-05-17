Morro Bay High School host 1st ever film festival

The Bay Theater in Morro Bay hosted the first ever Morro Bay High School Film Festival tonight.

Over 50 current high school students submitted films for the festival.

The festival is student run.

School officials say the purpose of the festival is to celebrate the achievements of the school's filmmakers, as well as showcase the work being done in the design, visual, and media arts CTE pathways.

Prizes were awarded to the overall winner and an audience favorite, along with top finishers in each category. The categories include animation, comedy, drama, and other.

Morro Bay High School freshman Noah Moreno won best in show, as well as best in animation, at the festival.

“I am really excited for it because this is like my first time making like a full short film animated and yeah I think everyone’s films were real Greg really great and I was like really enjoyable experience to see how everyone did,“ said Moreno.

First round films were judged by a student panel made up from the school’s journalism and TV/video classes.

The final round was judged by a panel of local film industry professionals, as well as San Luis Coastal Unified School District staff members and students.