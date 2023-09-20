Morro Bay High School student arrested following report of social media threat

Police arrested a Morro Bay High School student on Wednesday after school officials received a tip about a social media threat.

According to the Morro Bay Police Department, the tip concerned a social media post made by a student, threatening the physical safety of other students at staff at the high school.

Police responded to the high school Wednesday morning and removed the student from campus. The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on charges associated with criminal threats to a school campus, police said.

"The Morro Bay Police Department takes all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigates all reported incidents," Chief Amy Watkins said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. "We ask parents to please talk with your children, help them understand making any kind of threat whether verbally, written in text or posted on social media is illegal and has serious criminal charges."

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772- 6225 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.