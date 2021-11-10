Morro Bay High School teacher on leave amid investigation

A Morro Bay High School teacher is on paid administrative leave after a video purportedly showing him making threats against a student was released.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Human Resources Director Dan Block confirmed that David Kelley, a Morro Bay High School history teacher, has been placed on leave while the district investigates the confrontation.

The incident reportedly took place on the Los Osos Middle School campus after school.

In an emailed statement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy investigated the incident and determined it did not rise to the level of a crime and would not be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office statement, Kelley told the female student, “Snap your neck is what I would do, threaten my child again.”

The school district says they are conducting a full investigation but had no estimate as to how long that would take.

This is not the first time Kelley has been investigated for comments he made to students. He was previously a football coach at Morro Bay High School but was released from those duties in 2018 after school district officials said he made comments that were “insensitive to the LGBTQ community.”

District officials say the current investigation is looking into whether Kelley violated the district’s code of conduct for educators.