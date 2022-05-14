Watch
Morro Bay holds 22nd annual city-wide yard sale

morro bay yardsale.jpg
Photo by: Visit Morro Bay.
Morro Bay hosts 22nd annual city-wide yard sale.
Posted at 8:27 AM, May 14, 2022
Morro Bay is hosting its 22nd annual city-wide yard sale Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

The city says the event is presented by independent non-profit, Morro Bay Beautiful.

Morro Bay Beautiful was founded in 1981, with the simple goal of keeping Morro Bay clean and beautiful.

The city says there will be sales on almost every street in Morro Bay from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers are also encouraged to use the Yard Sale Treasure Map app on a smartphone. The city says the map is easy to use and will give shoppers the advantage to plan their routes.

Morro Bay invites guests to enjoy the scenery and local breakfast spots as they shop.

For more information on the city-wide yard sale or the Yard Sale Treasure Map app, visit https://www.morrobay.org/event/22nd-annual-city-wide-yard-sale/14011/.

