Morro Bay HS to perform new musical comedy this weekend

A Central Coast high school is putting the final touches ahead of a musical performance at their new theater.

Tonight, is the final rehearsal for the Morro Bay High School drama program before their first show.

The program will be performing a new musical comedy based on “The Addams Family”.

This is the second performance in the high school’s new theater, with the first being two weeks ago by the school’s choir.

School officials say the musical is a complete student affair, with students acting, producing, directing, and staffing for the production.

“The first show something really magical happened. They get here and you’re getting all ready and you have the anticipation, the lights start to dim, you hear the music, and then at the end of the show there were tears, there was a lot of hugging, it was a lot of cheering, and the audience went wild,” said Kate Kostecka, an English teacher and the high school’s drama director.

The musical will be performed this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with three more performances next weekend.

Here is a link to buy tickets.