The City of Morro Bay has canceled its annual Lighted Boat Parade because of the anticipated rain and wind.

Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, it was rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10 due to inclement weather. Now, it's canceled completely for 2022.

The city says the parade will return in 2023.

City officials said the decision was made for the safety of boaters and the public.