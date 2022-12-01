Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade rescheduled due to weather

Morro Bay's Lighted Boat Parade has been postponed because of rain in the forecast.

Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, the city announced the parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

City officials said the decision was made for the safety of the boaters and the public. If weather is again an issue on December 10, the boat parade will be canceled until next year.

The Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at City Park is still scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 3:30 p.m. until dusk. The event will include holiday performances, hot cider, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Morro Bay Vet's Hall. For more information, click here.