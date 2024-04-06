Morro Bay man arrested for attempted homicide. Victim was a "known friend"

Morro Bay police arrested a man for attempted homicide Friday evening.

Police said they first received reports of a stabbing shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reno Ct.

Officers at the scene found a woman with injuries to her neck and multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand. She was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman told police that the suspect ran away and was a known friend who lived on the 400 block of Bonita.

Police identified and contacted the suspect, 71-year-old Jerry Adams in the 400 block of Bonita and he was taken into custody without incident.

Adams is charged with attempted homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and sexual assault against the victim's will through force.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said there is no outstanding threat to the community.