Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Morro Bay man arrested for attempted homicide. Victim was a "known friend"

jerry adams.png
Morro Bay Police
71-year-old Jerry Adams of Morro Bay was arrested for attempted homicide.
jerry adams.png
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 14:52:49-04

Morro Bay police arrested a man for attempted homicide Friday evening.

Police said they first received reports of a stabbing shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reno Ct.

Officers at the scene found a woman with injuries to her neck and multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand. She was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman told police that the suspect ran away and was a known friend who lived on the 400 block of Bonita.

Police identified and contacted the suspect, 71-year-old Jerry Adams in the 400 block of Bonita and he was taken into custody without incident.

Adams is charged with attempted homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and sexual assault against the victim's will through force.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said there is no outstanding threat to the community.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg