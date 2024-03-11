Morro Bay man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oregon

A Morro Bay man wanted on a charge of attempted murder in Astoria, Oregon was arrested Sunday.

The incident happened at the Port of Astoria Boatyard on March 7, 2024. Astoria police say first responders were initially called to a report that a man had been injured in a fall but once on scene, determined the injuries were not the result of a fall.

Dylan Xavier Campana, 29, was quickly identified as the suspect, but his whereabouts were unknown until police received information that he may have returned to Morro Bay.

On Sunday evening, police say Campana was located at a home in the 300 block of Hill Street. The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team was called in to assist and Campana was taken into custody.

Morro Bay police say he was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for extradition to Oregon.

Astoria police say the victim's condition is improving.

