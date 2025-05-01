Morro Bay man sentenced for contacting a minor for sexual activity

A Morro Bay man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 10 years in prison for enticing a 12-year-old girl from Virginia to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cash Taylor Dalton, 30, pleaded guilty in January to enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Dalton and the victim had been communicating by cell phone for about three months before her parents discovered the messages. Those messages reportedly included sexually explicit images of Dalton and requests that the victim record herself engaging in sexual activity. Investigators say Dalton and the girl also discussed meeting in person to have sex.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dalton’s home in November 2024 and reportedly found evidence of his communications with the victim as well as with three other children under the age of 16.

Dalton’s sentence also includes 30 years of supervised release and $10,000 in restitution.