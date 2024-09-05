Morro Bay man taken into police custody following car chase

Morro Bay resident Gil Sung Kim, 43, is in police custody after instigating a car chase on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Morro Bay Police Department received reports of a man punching a car window in a Taco Bell parking lot.

About five minutes later, an officer found the man driving near the fast food restaurant and initiated a traffic enforcement stop.

Kim did not yield to the officer's lights and sirens; he began driving away at speeds of up to 115 mph toward Highway 1.

After pausing the chase twice because of public safety concerns, officers eventually located Kim with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

His car was stopped at an address on Farrier Court in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff responded and took Kim into custody.

He was turned over to the Morro Bay Police Department before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.