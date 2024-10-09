Morro Bay Maritime Museum kicks off its Maritime Festival Days

The Morro Bay Maritime Festival Days is kicking off today, lasting through the end of this weekend on Sunday.

Today, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., attendees can come out to the Embarcadero After-Dark at the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce Mixer. Board members hope the event will become an opportunity to visit local businesses like HarborWalk Inn, Under the Sea Gallery and Absolution Cellars.

On Thursday, the festival will be having a benefit event, Rock the Harborfront, at the Morro Bay Yacht Club. Mega-Maritime appetizers and cocktails will be served, with some dancing to the Spanky Paul Band.

More dancing is happening Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Zongo Yachting Cup Launch Party at Tidelands Park.

Turning to the weekend, Family Fun Day is on Saturday with carnival activities and free hot dogs for kids. Later in the evening, the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Bay Theater welcome all practicing and wannabe pirates to hunt for treasures before viewing the 1934 classic film "Treasure Island."

On Sunday, the inaugural Chris Lockwood MBYC Junior Regatta will be open to any and all local junior sailors under 17. For more information, you can visit mbyc.net.

The maritime-inspired festivities comes just in time for October's Maritime Month, and the museum plans to collaborate with several local groups.