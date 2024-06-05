Morro Bay Maritime Museum unveils new mural

The Morro Bay Maritime Museum unveiled the installation of an augmented reality mural today.

Museum officials say the mural is an immersive and interactive experience for visitors of all ages.

The artwork combines visuals with cutting-edge technology to celebrate the rich maritime heritage of Morro Bay.

The mural was designed by Jennifer Manduffie, a local artist.

"The technology just brings artwork to life in a different way. It's like the fourth dimension of design," said Manduffie.

Visitors will be able to use their smartphones or tablets to interact with the mural.