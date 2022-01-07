Watch
Morro Bay named a top winter fishing destination

Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 07, 2022
Morro Bay has been named one of the best winter fishing destinations in 2022.

FishingBooker, an online platform for booking fishing trips, just released its list of the 10 Best Winter Fishing Destinations and Morro Bay comes in second behind Kenai, Alaska.

The website says Lingcod and a variety of Rockfish are the stars of the fishing scene in Morro Bay, and "Thanks to the rocky shore and deep waters close to land, the bite is something that needs to be experienced to be believed."

Morro Bay is followed on the list by South Padre Island, Texas and Lincoln City, Oregon.

