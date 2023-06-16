Morro Bay names new City Manager

The City of Morro Bay has named Yvonne Kimball as its next City Manager.

Kimball will be replacing Scott Collins, who left the position in March.

Kimball is currently the City Manager for Jackson, CA in Amador County. She has served in that position since 2017.

Kimball has previously served in Arizona and Florida as city and town managers.

City officials say the appointment was made following an extensive recruitment process.

41 people applied for the position, six candidates interviewed with the City Council, and two were selected as finalists.

Following a second interview and a background check, Kimball was selected by the City Council.

She will step into the position on August 14.