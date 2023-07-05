Morro Bay National Estuary Program and CA State Parks host post-Fourth of July beach cleanup

Fifteen volunteers showed up Wednesday in Morro Bay to clean up debris and litter that could otherwise make its way into the estuary, bay and ocean after the Fourth of July celebrations.

The Morro Bay National Estuary Program and California State Parks co-hosted the event.

They held two simultaneous cleanups at Morro Bay State Park and Morro Rock. Volunteers cleaned along the beach and walking path to the rock.

The cleanup was open to all community members.

"This is one of our annual cleanups that we do because holiday weekends are one of the biggest weekends in terms of like trash and litter that we find here on the coast," said Forest Lurz from the Morro Bay National Estuary Program.

The Morro Bay National Estuary Program provided supplies for the cleanup.