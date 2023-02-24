Morro Bay offers behind-the-scenes tour of new Water Resources Center

Locals got the chance to have a behind-the-scenes look at the new water resources center in Morro Bay on Thursday.

The center offered tours as part of a community open house. City staff took the time to guide visitors around the facility to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the center.

Along with the tours, there were informative booths and attendees got to check out public works equipment and vehicles.

"This new local water supply will be something like an insurance policy for us so that when we have dry years, we'll have water for our ratepayers and customers," Greg Kwolek, city of Morro Bay Public Works director told KSBY.

City officials say this project has been in the works for many years and say that some improvements made include an advanced purification treatment facility.