Morro Bay Police investigating wrong way driver incident

Police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle driving in the wrong direction toward oncoming traffic on Highway 1 near Morro Bay.

Around 3:55 a.m. Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies were on Highway 1 when they reported a wrong way driver traveling south bound in the north bound lanes.

Officials say the car failed to yield while continuing to travel in the wrong direction on Highway 1 at Morro Bay Blvd.

Morro Bay Police responded to the area to assist with the incident, eventually using an intervention technique to stop the car traveling in the wrong direction.

Police say the intervention was successful, as an officer placed his vehicle in the path of the oncoming car. After making contact with the driver, officers reportedly determined the driver may have been having a mental health episode.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No injuries of the driver or officer were reported. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.