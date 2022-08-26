Morro Bay prepares for return of Avocado Margarita Festival

If you like margaritas and avocados, an upcoming festival is for you!

The Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival is coming to Morro Bay in September.

The main festival will be held at Tidelands Park, but there will also be a special satellite concert live on stage at Morro Rock.

Organizers say there will be a trolley to take people back and forth to the two venues across the Embarcadero.

"All the best bands in San Luis Obispo County will be playing in one place for three days, so if you're a music fan, we've got that. If you're a foodie, we've got these amazing chefs who are gonna be doing great little bites of avocado dishes, and we have mixologists and mixology programs coming out and doing kinda more curated margaritas and friendly competition there too," said Erica Crawford, Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

The three-day event will take place from September 9-11. Click here to purchase tickets.