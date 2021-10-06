Morro Bay presents "Concerts in the Cloister"

The city of Morro Bay will sponsor a free concert to residents at Cloisters Community Park on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3-4:30 p.m.

The concert will feature the band LP and the Vinyl who will be playing familiar tunes from blues to Beatles to Bowie.

97.3 The Rock MC, “Dead Air Dave,” will host a Q & A with the band after the show.

Admission and parking is free along with ample disabled parking.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments.

There will also be coupons supporting local businesses.

The city is hoping this experience will kick off a a potential multi-event concert series in an effort to bring the community together.

