Morro Bay property manager accused of embezzlement, fraud

Posted at 5:54 PM, Jul 19, 2022
An Atascadero woman accused of stealing more than $500,000 from her property management clients is facing 58 counts of embezzlement, grand theft, and insurance fraud.

Marissa Nicole Hudson, 35, was arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court this week.

Prosecutors say she was managing long-term property rentals at Seaside Real Estate and Property Management in Morro Bay when the crimes occurred.

Hudson is accused of withholding rental security deposits and rental income from 32 separate victims between February 2019 and May 2022.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Hudson was released from custody after posting a $500,000 bail bond and is due back in court on Sept. 14, 2022.

