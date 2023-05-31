Morro Bay Rotary Club hands out 2023 grants

A local non-profit is helping give money to other Central Coast organizations.

The Rotary Club of Morro Bay unveiled its 2022-23 grant recipients Tuesday.

The rotary club gave away $14,000 worth of grants to 10 organizations.

Those organizations are:

· Morro Bay in Bloom, Inc.

· Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo

· SLO Noor Foundation

· Big Brothers Big Sisters

· El Camino Homeless Organization

· The Estero Bay Kindness

· Honor Flight Central Coast

· Central Coast Dragon Boat Association

“This is what Rotary is. Helping others and that’s what we did. We are helping others as much as we can and we are doing as much as we can. I wish we can do more but this is our budget,” said John Solu, rotary club president.

66 rotary club members raised more than $75,000 this year.

The remaining $61,000 will go towards earthquake preparedness and high school scholarships, among other various needs.

