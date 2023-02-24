Watch Now
Morro Bay swears in new police chief

Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom swears in Amy Watkins as the city's new police chief on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 24, 2023
Amy Watkins was sworn in as Morro Bay's new Police Chief on Friday.

It was a packed house at the Veterans Memorial Building for her swearing-in ceremony.

Watkins had been serving as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of former Chief Jody Cox at the end of December.

She says her goals include keeping the streets crime-free and working with a homeless outreach case manager to assist the homeless community in Morro Bay.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity. I'm honored and humbled, and I look forward to continuing to build those strong relationships that we've built over the last few years," Chief Watkins said.

Watkins joined the Morro Bay Police Department in 2019 as a police commander. For 20 years prior, she worked for the Visalia Police Department.

