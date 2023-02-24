Morro Bay swears in new police chief

Amy Watkins was sworn in as Morro Bay's new Police Chief on Friday.

It was a packed house at the Veterans Memorial Building for her swearing-in ceremony.

Watkins had been serving as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of former Chief Jody Cox at the end of December.

She says her goals include keeping the streets crime-free and working with a homeless outreach case manager to assist the homeless community in Morro Bay.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity. I'm honored and humbled, and I look forward to continuing to build those strong relationships that we've built over the last few years," Chief Watkins said.

Watkins joined the Morro Bay Police Department in 2019 as a police commander. For 20 years prior, she worked for the Visalia Police Department.