Morro Bay to hold discussion on Franklin Riley Park proposed design

The City of Morro Bay and the Historical Society of Morro Bay will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed design for Franklin Riley Park.

The park is located between South and Olive streets and is named for Franklin Riley, who founded the city in 1870. It overlooks the city of Morro Bay and Tidelands Park.

The project was spearheaded by the Historical Society of Morro Bay, which first proposed the park to the Morro Bay City Council in 2017.

In July of this year, the California Department of Parks and Recreation issued a $20,000 grant for the construction of a “3,500-square foot ADA trail with approximately 1,000 square feet of native plants, interpretive signage and an art installation.”