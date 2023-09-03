Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Morro Bay to hold discussion on Franklin Riley Park proposed design

franklinrileyparkflyer.jpg
City of Morro Bay
franklinrileyparkflyer.jpg
Posted at 8:32 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 11:32:04-04

The City of Morro Bay and the Historical Society of Morro Bay will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed design for Franklin Riley Park.

The park is located between South and Olive streets and is named for Franklin Riley, who founded the city in 1870. It overlooks the city of Morro Bay and Tidelands Park.

The project was spearheaded by the Historical Society of Morro Bay, which first proposed the park to the Morro Bay City Council in 2017.

In July of this year, the California Department of Parks and Recreation issued a $20,000 grant for the construction of a “3,500-square foot ADA trail with approximately 1,000 square feet of native plants, interpretive signage and an art installation.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg