The city of Morro Bay is set to host a city-wide yard sale Friday through Sunday.

The event will take place each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., all over the city.

Participants are encouraged to download the Yard Sale Treasure Map on their phones (for Apple devices, for Android devices) to plan their routes.

The 23rd annual city-wide yard sale is presented by a local non-profit, Morro Bay Beautiful.

Click here for more information on the event.