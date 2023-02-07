Morro Bay to offer behind-the-scenes tour of new Water Resources Center

You can now sign up to get a behind-the-scenes look at the new Water Resources Center in Morro Bay.

According to the city's website, the center will offer tours as part of a community open house on Thursday, Feb. 23.

There will be informative booths and attendees can check out Public Works equipment and vehicles.

City staff will guide visitors around the facility to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the center.

If you are interested in signing up for a tour, click here.

Meanwhile, some paving and striping work is scheduled in certain areas of Morro Bay through Friday, Feb. 10.

The work is for the City of Morro Bay Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) Pipelines.

The city says the following areas will be affected:

Main Street between Quintana Road and the Bike Path: Pavement grinding, installation and striping are scheduled on Monday, Feb. 6, with flaggers directing traffic on Main Street.

Quintana Road between La Loma and Las Tunas: Paving installation and striping are scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with flaggers directing traffic.

Quintana Road from Morro Bay Boulevard to Main Street: Pavement installation and striping are scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9. A partial road closure will be in effect with northbound traffic on Quintana Road accessible from Morro Bay Boulevard through Main Street, and southbound traffic detoured via Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard.

The city asks that drivers follow all posted signage and construction crew member directions.

It is also recommended that you plan extra time when traveling on Quintana Road and Main Street.

Traffic control will be set up and moved with the paving equipment.