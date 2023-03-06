Morro Bay transit work begins

Construction will begin Monday for the city of Morro Bay's Transit Hub Improvement Project which will provide upgrades to frontage and transit facilities at the City Park.

Most construction will be on the City Park side of Harbor Street, from Morro Bay Boulevard to Piney Way with some street work to conclude at the end of the project. Construction will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work includes the removal and replacement of the sidewalk, curb, gutter, fencing, lighting, trees, and the removal of the existing bus shelter to be replaced with two new ADA-compliant shelters. The project will also include some street work and reinstallation of affected traffic striping.

The existing transit stop will be temporarily relocated to the other side of City Park on westbound Morro Bay Boulevard in some of the street parking areas. The relocated stop will be marked with temporary bus loading and unloading signage. Additional signage will be placed next week near the existing shelter to direct people to the relocated stop on Morro Bay Boulevard.

City staff encourages drivers to adhere to all temporary construction signs, “no parking” signs, and directions given by flagging and other construction personnel and in and near construction areas. Construction areas will be fenced off in the park so that users of the park can safely keep their distance from construction activity.

City officials say construction will continue into late April or early May.