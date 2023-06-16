Watch Now
Morro Bay U.S. Coast Guard Station helps tow boat that lost power

U.S. Coast Guard Station of Morro Bay Facebook
The U.S. Coast Guard Station of Morro Bay helped rescue a boat that lost power off the coast of Pecho Rock on Thursday.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:22:37-04

Coast Guard officials say the boat was roughly six miles off the coast.

The boat "Lemonade" had suffered an electrical failure resulting in loss of power and someone requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Station of Morro Bay.

The Coast Guard was able to locate the boat then a crew quickly assessed the situation and placed the boat Lemonade in a stern tow.

The boat was brought back safely to Morro Bay.

