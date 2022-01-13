Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival unveils virtual event lineup

The Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival has unveiled its lineup of Zoom presentations to replace this year's canceled in-person event.

Earlier this week, the festival's board of directors announced it was canceling the festival to keep the community safe amid the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place from January 13-17, with events including masterclasses, boat and kayak tours, day hikes, and workshops.

Instead, the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival is hosting more than two dozen free virtual presentations via Zoom starting this Thursday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 16.

Topics cover everything from "Why Birds Flock" to "The 7 Habits of Successful Happy Birders." There are webinars on photography, sketching, journaling, and even how to build an owl box.

Click here for a full schedule of presentations and links to watch.

Those who registered for the in-person festival will receive a refund, according to the festival's board of directors.

