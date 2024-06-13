Morro Bay Yacht Club hosts Summer Sailing classes

The Morro Bay Yacht Club is once again offering summer sailing classes for children and adults.

The sailing camp began on Monday and will run through August 8th.

“I love just seeing them work together and have fun, and make mistakes and laugh it off," said Juliette Platt, the head instructor.

Students will learn the fundamentals of sailing, safety measures on the water, how to sail with a partner, and how to sail independently by the end of the session.

"[I love] being a part of an amazing team and then seeing the kids learn and grow and gain so much confidence in their abilities," said Platt.

Four days of youth classes cost $450 and 2 days of adult classes cost $250.

Classes are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.