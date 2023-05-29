Morro Bay's Art in the Park was back this weekend.

This 67th annual event showcases handmade arts and crafts up for sale. Over a hundred vendors showed up with their work on display along with food and drink vendors.

This weekend's show started Saturday and goes until tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morro Bay Park.

Can't make it then? No worries, Art in the Park is back from July 1-3 and September 2-4.

"Morro Bay Art in the Park is the second oldest art show in the state of California. It's 67th year this year, and it's been well supported by the community. We have a wide variety of exhibitors there from all over California and three other states, so they'll travel. This is recognized as being one of the best art shows in California," said art show director, Steve Powers.