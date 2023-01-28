Morro Bay's city manager leaving for new job at HASLO

Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins will be leaving the city for a job with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO).

Collins has been the city manager since November 2017.

In early March, he will begin his new role as Executive Director for HASLO.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the Mayor, City Council, staff and community as your City Manager,” Collins said in a press release. “I came into the position in 2017 not knowing what to expect, and to be completely honest, a bit nervous about how I would be received and if I could do a good job. Those worries were unfounded. This community, the staff, and City Councilmembers and Mayors (past and present), have been nothing but kind, welcoming, supportive, and willing to come together to make positive change. Morro Bay is a special place, and I am proud of what we have done as a City to maintain its uniqueness and help improve the quality of life here."

The city council will reportedly develop a transition plan in the coming days and provide an update to the community before Collins’ departure.