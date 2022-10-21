Watch Now
Morro Bay's ninth annual Witches' Paddle to draw out hundreds of participants

witches paddle.JPG
KSBY
Annual Witches Paddle, in Morro Bay on Saturday, October 22
Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 16:18:41-04

The ninth annual Witches’ Paddle is back and will be on Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m. in Morro Bay.

Wear your best witch costume and trade in your broomsticks for a paddle board and kayak for a good cause.

The launch point is Coleman Beach.

Organizers told KSBY they expect at least three hundred community members to join.

Since its inception in 2013, the Witches Paddle has become an exciting activity and spectacle in Morro Bay. Originally starting in Morro Bay, it is now held around the world.

Each year, organizers raise money for different charities.

Paddleboarding and kayaking are enjoyed year-round in Morro Bay, but in the fall, the bay offers unparalleled conditions for paddling.

