Morro Creek flowing steadily from Tuesday's rain and wind

Morro Creek is flowing steadily as of Tuesday due to the latest rainfall and wind.

The amount of rain the area has seen this year has some Morro Bay residents concerned about the creek.

KSBY spoke with a resident who shared her concerns about the current weather conditions.

Christy Nair, of Morro Bay expressed concerns about trees falling into the creek due to the high winds the central coast is experiencing. Nair added that the city could use volunteers to help clean up from previous floods.

Some residents living by the creek, especially those living in the Silver City RV Park & Mobile Home community have experienced flooding more than once due to several storms this year.