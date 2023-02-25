Morro Creek flowing steadily on Friday

Due to Friday's rainfall, Morro Creek is steadily flowing.

Piles of sand to fill sandbags are available at the Morro Bay Public Library and Cloisters Community Park.

Ahead of the weather, Morro Bay’s director of public works told KSBY one of the ways that the city prepared for this storm is ensuring that all the inlets and drainage facilities are cleared out so that water can move freely into the creek and then into the ocean.

Some residents in Morro Bay are still cleaning up and rebuilding after the storm that hit the Central Coast on Jan. 9.