Mother charged after police say 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose in San Luis Obispo

A woman is under arrest on suspicion of child endangerment after San Luis Obispo police say her three-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose.

On May 4, 2022, police say the boy was found unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of Mill St. He was taken to a local hospital but never regained consciousness and reportedly died that night.

Police say toxicology results from an autopsy determined the child died from a fatal level of fentanyl in his system.

Investigators say the boy's mother, Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, was caring for him when he died, and they say she was responsible for allowing him access to the deadly drug.

Niemann was arrested earlier this week in San Diego, where police say she was living as a transient.

She has since been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of child endangerment with great bodily injury, an enhancement for causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony, and charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. Her bail is set at $505,000.