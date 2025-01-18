Mother, two kids injured in crash on Hwy 101 Friday evening

A family was injured on Friday evening after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Orcutt.

In a post on X, Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck says the crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on southbound Highway 101, south of E. Clark Avenue in the Orcutt area.

A sedan and an SUV were involved in the crash, according to officials.

The one male driver in the sedan was reportedly uninjured.

Safechuck says four people were in the SUV, including a male driver, two 3-year-old children, and their mother.

The female passenger and the two children were reported as having minor injuries. There is no word on the driver of the SUV's condition.

According to SBC Fire, two ambulances transported the three patients to the Marian Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in Santa Maria.

Safechuck reports that southbound Highway 101 was temporarily closed for accident removal.

The closure has since been lifted.