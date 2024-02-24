Watch Now
Motor scooter driver killed in Santa Barbara crash

Posted at 1:49 PM, Feb 24, 2024
The Santa Barbara police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a motor scooter early Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of East Cota Street and Santa Barbara Street around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, police said the driver of the motor scooter was found lying on the road.

Despite taking life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause and details of the crash are still under investigation but told KSBY they are currently investigating it as a potential hit-and-run.

