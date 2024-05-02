Motorcycle chase through northern SLO County reaches speeds over 140 mph

A man from Greenfield was arrested Thursday morning after a high-speed chase through northern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday, a King City CHP officer spotted a motorcycle traveling 130 miles per hour on southbound Highway 101 near Jolon Rd. in Monterey County.

A CHP helicopter tracked the bike while officers attempted to stop the rider; however, officers say the motorcyclist intentionally sped up, reaching speeds of over 140 miles per hour as he continued southbound.

The motorcyclist then reportedly exited onto Highway 46 West toward Cambria. At the Vineyard Drive roundabout, he headed southbound.

Officers were eventually able to stop him on Vineyard just north of Oak View Road.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Seth Peyton Mays, 25, was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of evading a peace officer.

