Motorcyclist arrested for DUI following crash near Avila Beach

A motorcyclist was arrested following a crash in Avila Beach Monday.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Avila Beach Drive near Ontatro Road.

The California Highway Patrol Tuesday morning did not have specifics on the crash available, but did say it involved one vehicle not yielding the right of way to the other.

The motorcycle could be seen crashed into the side of a small SUV, which CHP logs showed needed to be towed from the scene.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

CHP says the motorcyclist from Paso Robles was arrested for DUI.

