Motorcyclist dead after collision on Hwy 58

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Hwy 58 Saturday afternoon.

CHP officials say the crash happened at 1:46 p.m. on Hwy 58, north of W. Pozo Rd in Northern SLO County.

CHP says the rider of a Harley Davidson, 52-year-old Peggy Masuda, was traveling southbound at an unknown speed.

At the same time, a 2021 Ford Raptor, driven by 74-year-old Danny Oster, was traveling northbound going around 35 mph.

CHP says Masuda drifted over a set of double yellow lines directly into the path of Oster, causing a crash.

Masuda was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital and pronounced dead due to injuries she sustained because of the crash.

Oster suffered minor injuries in the crash and was not taken to a hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but CHP does not believe impairment was the cause of the crash.