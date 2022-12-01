Motorcyclist dies after collision in Morro Bay

A motorcyclist who collided with another vehicle in Morro Bay on Monday has died of his injuries.

Police say Michael Barrios, 69, was traveling eastbound on Atascadero Rd. at about 1:45 p.m. when he collided with a truck that was exiting a driveway to the businesses located just east of Hill Street.

According to police, Barrios was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He was continuing to receive treatment in the ICU when he died on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene after the crash and officers determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.