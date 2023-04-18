Motorcyclist dies following crash on Hwy 154 in Los Olivos

A motorcyclist died after crashing along Highway 154 in Los Olivos over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say Robert Stoik, 53, of Freedom was heading eastbound on the highway approaching Foxen Canyon Road Sunday afternoon when another driver of a Ford Mustang did not see the motorcycle and pulled out in front of Stoik, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The impact forced the 2021 Aprilia Tuono to go down on the pavement, ejecting Stoik. He was taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the collision, the Mustang also crashed into a nearby Lexus.

CHP says no one else involved was injured and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.