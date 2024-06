A motorcyclist died in a crash near Pismo Beach Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol reports officers responded to the scene along Westbound Price Canyon Road, east of Thousand Hills Road, at about 9:23 p.m.

Officers say the 26-year-old rider on the 2022 Yamaha MT09 was ejected after crashing into a guardrail, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.