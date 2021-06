A motorcyclist died in a crash near Santa Ynez on Thursday.

It happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Baseline Ave. near Linda Vista Dr.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 60s, was in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the scene. Paramedics attempted to revive him but he died at the scene.

Law enforcement is investigating the cause of the crash.