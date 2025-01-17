Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Santa Maria

A motorcyclist died after a collision with another vehicle in Santa Maria early Friday morning.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, it happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Donovan Road and Western Ave.

Officers say it appears the motorcyclist was heading westbound on Donovan Road at a “high rate of speed” when anther vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from Western onto the eastbound lanes of Donovan, resulting in the crash.

Police say evidence and debris at the scene leads them to believe speed may have been a contributing factor.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of the collision, according to police. His name has not yet been released.

Police say the other driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Matthews at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1608.

