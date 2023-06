The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Friday that a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Monday has since died.

Police identified the motorcycle rider as Braxton Salcedo, 27, of San Luis Obispo.

Salcedo was taken to the hospital following the Monday afternoon crash.

It happened at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Broad and Caudill streets.

The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly uninjured.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.