Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a crash in Goleta Tuesday.

It happened at around 6:38 p.m. at 475 S. Kellogg St.

Fire officials say a motorcyclist hit a parked car and was pinned underneath the car.

Firefighters used airbags and the jaws of life to extricate the driver.

Fire officials say the victim suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.