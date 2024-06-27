Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Arroyo Grande

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with major injuries Tuesday after a collision with a truck in Arroyo Grande.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. along Lopez Drive. The motorcyclist was unable to slow down approaching an intersection and hit the back of a 2021 Ford F150, according to a press release from CHP.

The 54-year-old was unconscious and breathing upon medics' arrival. He was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he was treated for major injuries to the upper part of his body.

The collision is still under investigation by California High Patrol Officer Kenny.

