Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 41

Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 11, 2021
A motorcyclist from Hanford suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 41 on Thursday.

It happened just after noon, about three miles north of Highway 46.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old man from Hanford was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound when, for unknown reasons, he drifted to the right and struck a metal guardrail.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike.

He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

